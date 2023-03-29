Secret Trading Down 9.1% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $4,404.38 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00153348 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00048602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00431262 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,302.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

