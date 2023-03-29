Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $4,404.38 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00153348 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00048602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00431262 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,302.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

