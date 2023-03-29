Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 158.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

