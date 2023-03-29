Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Down 2.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.60. 12,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 387,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Scilex Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCLX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
