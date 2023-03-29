Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,020. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

