Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 52,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

