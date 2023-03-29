Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $60,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

