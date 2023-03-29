SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 878.4% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 22,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,813. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.82.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

