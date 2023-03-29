Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRCW) Trading 16% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) shares traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 10,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

