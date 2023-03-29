Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Announces Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SLRX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.