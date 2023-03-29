Safe Price Tops $11.38 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $11.38 or 0.00041563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $237.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00153841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00042815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.1279151 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

