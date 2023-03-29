Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Lowered to $10.50

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 1,088,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $546,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

