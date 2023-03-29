Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of SBRA opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 180,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

