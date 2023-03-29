Rune 1-Day Volume Hits $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00005367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $29,032.83 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.40373956 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

