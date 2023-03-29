Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFQY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:VFQY opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.