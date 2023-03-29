Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $718,000 in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.