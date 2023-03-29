Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $190.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

