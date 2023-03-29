Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 736 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
