Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 736 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.