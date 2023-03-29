Roth Mkm Cuts Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Price Target to $7.00

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,150.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,452 shares in the company, valued at $410,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 810,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,150.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,224 shares of company stock valued at $503,088. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Real Good Food by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

