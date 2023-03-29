Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

