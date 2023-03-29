Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 11.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $93,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

ROP stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

