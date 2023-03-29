Ron Coughlin Purchases 61,040 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 1,802,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,248. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

