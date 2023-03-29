Ron Coughlin Purchases 61,040 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 1,802,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,248. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.59.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
