Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $419.76 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,939.44 or 0.06819075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $419.76 million and $3.00 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,429 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,913.45125079 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,501,739.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

