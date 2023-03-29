Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,344,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 4,739,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,517,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Institutional Trading of Roche

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Increases Dividend

RHHBY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Roche has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

