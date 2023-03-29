Robert W. Baird Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,097,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,042,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,309 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.