RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 15,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,650. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

