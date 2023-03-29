Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $543.61

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.61 ($6.68) and traded as high as GBX 554.80 ($6.82). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 551.20 ($6.77), with a volume of 1,322,635 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.49) to GBX 600 ($7.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 530 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.43) price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.66) to GBX 660 ($8.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.57 ($7.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.99. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,353.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

