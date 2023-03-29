Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million.
Shares of RGTI stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.
A number of research firms recently commented on RGTI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
