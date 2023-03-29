Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

