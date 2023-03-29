Reviewing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -1.75% -1.03% -0.72% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million 6.72 -$1.77 million ($0.30) -5.97 Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 102.51%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote. The company was founded on January 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

