Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. Its portfolio include Syama, which is located in the south of Mali in West Africa; Mako, which is located in eastern Senegal in West Africa; and Bibiani, which is located in the western region of Ghana in West Africa.

