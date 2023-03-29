Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $182.28 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.

At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.

Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens’ value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

Reserve Rights Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

