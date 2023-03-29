renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $33,689.35 or 1.19011802 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $552,195.05 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

