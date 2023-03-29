REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 327,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $818.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.