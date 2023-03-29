Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $835.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $823.28. 218,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,609. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $835.00.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,603 shares of company stock worth $22,800,610 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

