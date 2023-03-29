Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $835.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $823.28. 218,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,609. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,603 shares of company stock worth $22,800,610 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

