Redwood Investments LLC Sells 56 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,679,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $475.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

