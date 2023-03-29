Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 220,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

