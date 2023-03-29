Redwood Investments LLC Invests $206,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

