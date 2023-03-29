Redwood Investments LLC Has $970,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $373.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

