ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $3,254.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00326751 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012464 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021321 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003723 BTC.
ReddCoin Profile
ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
