Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trupanion (TRUP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2023 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $89.00.

3/24/2023 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $59.00.

3/16/2023 – Trupanion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trupanion had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trupanion had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trupanion had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. 630,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,604,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,604,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,442,627. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Trupanion by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

