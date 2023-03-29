Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Campbell Soup (CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2023 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $51.00.

3/2/2023 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

