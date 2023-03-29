RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $225.48. 100,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

