RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.23% of RBC Bearings worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

