Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 380,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

