Raymond James Cuts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,653. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

