Raymond James Cuts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.
Shares of HST stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,653. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
