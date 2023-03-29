Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $21.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.06 on Monday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.