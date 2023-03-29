Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $62.16 million and $2.41 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

