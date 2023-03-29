QUASA Price Up 15% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $365.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00200262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,394.11 or 0.99973352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186563 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $238.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.