QUASA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $365.79 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 15% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $365.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186563 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $238.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

